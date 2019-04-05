April 5-6, 2019 @7:30pm

Visionary Dance Theatre presents "By Design" at the City Heights Performance Annex (3795 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA, 92105) on April 5-6, 2019 @ 7:30pm.

Artistic Director Spencer John Powell presents a new work titled "Graves", based on his experience living with Graves' disease for the past 20 years. Graves' disease, often called the "invisible disease", is an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism). Although a number of disorders may result in hyperthyroidism, Graves' disease is a common cause. Dancers slide and glide around the stage, sometimes out of control, and then back into control as is life with Graves'.

Powell will also re-stage his 2015 work "Arctic Nights", originally commissioned for Diversionary Theatre's production "Hot Guys Dancing". In this production, Powell takes a new look at the work and adjusts the cast to include female dancers.

Powell also presents a new work titled "Manifesto" that looks into the world of gender identity and trans-genderism, beautifully performed by new VDT dancer Gregory Higley.

In-resident choreographer Kiona Daelyn presents a new work titled "Thaw". This piece is the first work from the suite titled "Out of Balance", a reflection and exploration of our changing climate. "Thaw" takes the audience through cycles of polar ice and glaciers melting and freezing and then into a continuous warming trend as waters move more swiftly, ice flows drift further apart, and sea levels rise. "Thaw" examines the movement of water and glacial landscapes, as well as the animals and people affected by a melting arctic region and sea level rise.

Catch Visionary Dance Theatre this spring as "By Design" promises a beautiful and thought-provoking dance experience.

$14-$19.

