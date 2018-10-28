Dia De Los Muertos Celebration
Estancia La Jolla Hotel 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, California 92037
Celebrate Día de los Muertos all day long at Estancia's signature restaurant Mustangs & Burros. Make a day of it with family and friends and enjoy brunch from 11am to 3pm, face painting for kids, live music, a dog costume contest and more
Plus from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, try Estancia's festive Día de los Muertos cocktails like Dante's Inferno made with Warning Hot! Mezcal, lime and habanero syrup, The Bloody Maria, Angel's Share and more!
BRUNCH MENU
ENSALADA DE FRUTAS – Fresh Lime, Tajin,
HEARTS OF ROMAINE SALAD – Caesar Dressing, Cotija Cheese, Chili Croutons
FRESH CORN & POBLANO SOUP – Tortilla Strips, Grilled Corn kernels
TACO STATION – Goat Birria, Cochinita Pibil, Carne Asada with Trio salsa bar, Fresh Cilantro, Pickle Onions, Radishes, Lime wedges, Totopos
SEARED SEA BASS – Manzanilla olives, Poblano Veracruz
CORN TAMALES – Portobello -Poblano Rajas, Oaxaca Cheese, Corn
CHICKEN MOLE NEGRO ENCHILADAS – Shaved Onions, Cilantro Sprigs
SPANISH RICE – Toasted Cumin, Tomatoes
REFRIED BEANS – Queso Fresco
PAN DE MUERTO & CHURROS – Caramel Sauce, Mix Berry Coulis
CREAM CHEESE FLAN – Orange-Sage Honey