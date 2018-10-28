Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

Celebrate Día de los Muertos all day long at Estancia's signature restaurant Mustangs & Burros. Make a day of it with family and friends and enjoy brunch from 11am to 3pm, face painting for kids, live music, a dog costume contest and more

Plus from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, try Estancia's festive Día de los Muertos cocktails like Dante's Inferno made with Warning Hot! Mezcal, lime and habanero syrup, The Bloody Maria, Angel's Share and more!

BRUNCH MENU

ENSALADA DE FRUTAS – Fresh Lime, Tajin,

HEARTS OF ROMAINE SALAD – Caesar Dressing, Cotija Cheese, Chili Croutons

FRESH CORN & POBLANO SOUP – Tortilla Strips, Grilled Corn kernels

TACO STATION – Goat Birria, Cochinita Pibil, Carne Asada with Trio salsa bar, Fresh Cilantro, Pickle Onions, Radishes, Lime wedges, Totopos

SEARED SEA BASS – Manzanilla olives, Poblano Veracruz

CORN TAMALES – Portobello -Poblano Rajas, Oaxaca Cheese, Corn

CHICKEN MOLE NEGRO ENCHILADAS – Shaved Onions, Cilantro Sprigs

SPANISH RICE – Toasted Cumin, Tomatoes

REFRIED BEANS – Queso Fresco

PAN DE MUERTO & CHURROS – Caramel Sauce, Mix Berry Coulis

CREAM CHEESE FLAN – Orange-Sage Honey