Celebrate life, death and the vibrant Mexican culture in honor of Dia De Los Muertos at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch! On Friday, November 2nd, The Village will be hosting a fiesta to commemorate this beloved tradition with free face painting and a live Mariachi band in the Village Square from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Sip and savor food and drink specials at participating restaurants – home to gourmet and casual dining options, award winning chefs, and mouthwatering cultural fare, The Village has plenty of options to choose from!

Taking place at the restaurants, patios and open pedestrian plazas at the charming and spacious Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, The Village’s Dia De Los Muertos event promises a night of wholesome family fun and a safe environment for Halloween festivities. Join The Village in celebrating this cherished Mexican tradition with your family for an unforgettable evening!