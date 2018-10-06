Dialogues: Handel, Stuck, Bach and Rameau

G.F. HANDEL: APOLLO E DAFNE, HWV 122

JEAN-BAPTISTE STUCK: HÉRACLITE ET DÉMOCRITE

INCLUDING MUSIC BY RAMEAU AND J.S. BACH

A compelling pairing of two extraordinary works featuring the dramatic prowess of Handel's music, alongside the lesser-known, but equally as ravishing, music of Jean-Baptiste Stuck. These two works highlight the principle of the dialogue, and its powerful portrayal through music. Handel's Apollo e Dafne, completed in 1709 in Venice, is virtually a mini-opera which brings Ovid's story to life in which the heroic warrior Apollo pursues Dafne who seeks to escape the god's unwanted advances. Stuck's duet cantata brings the debate and dialogue of two philosophers to life, one optimistic, the other pessimistic, propelled by Stuck's rich and sonorous music. Soprano, Clara Rottsolk and baritone, Mischa Bouvier, enliven these 'dialogues'.