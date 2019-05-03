Diamonds in the Veins
June Rubin Studio 2690 Hist. Decatur Rd. #214, Barracks 19, upstairs, San Diego, California 92106
Artist June Rubin, inspired by her dream about “diamonds in the veins”, has created a whimsical series of mixed media artworks that include faux gems delineating the veins of not only blue and purple leaves, but also sparkling bananas floating in a pale blue sky.
www.junerubin.com
Midway, Point Loma