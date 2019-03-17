Diana Cast Meet & Greet Brunch at A.R. Valentien
The Lodge at Torrey Pines 11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Sunday, March 17
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
$110 per person (all-inclusive)
• Meet select cast members from the world-premiere musical about Princess Diana's story.
• Cast members will perform several numbers from the musical.
• Savor an intimate brunch by Executive Chef Jeff Jackson at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, including brunch libations.
