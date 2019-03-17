Diana Cast Meet & Greet Brunch at A.R. Valentien

The Lodge at Torrey Pines 11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Cast Meet & Greet Brunch

Sunday, March 17

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

$110 per person (all-inclusive)

• Meet select cast members from the world-premiere musical about Princess Diana's story.

• Cast members will perform several numbers from the musical.

• Savor an intimate brunch by Executive Chef Jeff Jackson at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, including brunch libations.

Info

The Lodge at Torrey Pines 11480 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Food & Drink, Theater
La Jolla
