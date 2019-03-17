Diana Cast Meet & Greet Brunch at A.R. Valentien

Cast Meet & Greet Brunch

Sunday, March 17

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

$110 per person (all-inclusive)

• Meet select cast members from the world-premiere musical about Princess Diana's story.

• Cast members will perform several numbers from the musical.

• Savor an intimate brunch by Executive Chef Jeff Jackson at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, including brunch libations.