Diana
La Jolla Playhouse 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, California 92109
World premiere musical, Diana, follows the story of Princess Diana as she grows into a global phenomenon and manages to change the world.
Christopher Ashley and the writers behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis (Joe DiPietro and David Bryan) create this highly anticipated musical, featuring an epic and sweeping contemporary score.
Info
La Jolla Playhouse 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, California 92109 View Map
La Jolla, Pacific Beach, Torrey Pines