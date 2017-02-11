Didgeridoo Workshop with Randin Graves

Join artist and composer Randin Graves for this special didgeridoo workshop for all levels on Saturday Feb 11th from 11am to 12pm.

This workshop is geared towards teens and adults. The Center for World Music will be donating 10 didgeridoos for students to use, however if students have a didgeridoo of their own they are encouraged to bring it.

Spaces are limited.

Bio:

Randin Graves is a full time, award-winning film composer and Fulbright fellow with diverse influences and skills, delivering popular (and very unusual) genres of film and television music from his professional home studio. Equally at home in classical and pop music worlds, he holds a B.A. cum laude in music composition from the well-regarded new music program at the University of California at San Diego, and has played in rock, electronica, folk, reggae, funk, jazz and world fusion bands. He plays guitar, keyboards, the Japanese koto, and is world renowned as an expert on the Australian didgeridoo, having sold CDs and influenced players on every continent - including Antarctica.

His work has appeared on countless CDs & film scores, a video game, theatre and dance performances and a children's education website. He currently works primarily on films but is open to any creative projects.

$20 | $10 for Songbird Circle Club members

For ages 12 + up