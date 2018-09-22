Same Same But Different Music Festival

Same Same But Different Festival will be introducing their inaugural event this Sept 22-23rd. The festival takes place at the picturesque Lake Perris Recreational Campgrounds, located just outside of Los Angeles and San Diego. Recognized as one of Southern California’s most beautiful campgrounds, Lake Perris Campground sits above it’s namesake lake and offers a variety of water recreation including swimming, fishing (shore, pier, and boat), boating, sailing, waterskiing, and scuba diving.

Same Same But Different is a two-day music and arts festival in Lake Perris, CA built to celebrate what makes us all different and unique, something the world really needs more of these days. This year our goal is to disrupt the current echo-chamber effect that social media, the news and society has created. We strive to push each other to listen to one another again as human beings, whether or not we agree on every topic.

The line-up consist of many local San Diego bands from many music genres together on two alternating stages in beautiful Lake Perris, California. Having one stage as the focal point encourages festival goers to explore beyond genres they normally would listen to, and to embrace the unique experience different artists have to offer.