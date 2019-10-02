A Different Perspective, an Art Exhibition

to Google Calendar - A Different Perspective, an Art Exhibition - 2019-10-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Different Perspective, an Art Exhibition - 2019-10-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Different Perspective, an Art Exhibition - 2019-10-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - A Different Perspective, an Art Exhibition - 2019-10-02 10:00:00

Poway Center for the Performing Arts 15498 Espola Rd. , Poway, California 92064

Three San Diego artists share their unique views of our wonderful world. View over 75 paintings featuring wildlife, nature views, and abstract compositions all in the spacious gallery in the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. The exhibit can be viewed Tues-Fri from 10-2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10-3 p.m.

"Meet the Artists" , on Saturday October 12th from 1-3 p.m. is an opportunity to see demonstrations and discuss artworks with Susan Binford, Carol Cottone-Kolthoff, and Barbara Taylor.

Info

Poway Center for the Performing Arts 15498 Espola Rd. , Poway, California 92064 View Map
Art
Poway
858-208-7460
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A Different Perspective, an Art Exhibition - 2019-10-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Different Perspective, an Art Exhibition - 2019-10-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Different Perspective, an Art Exhibition - 2019-10-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - A Different Perspective, an Art Exhibition - 2019-10-02 10:00:00