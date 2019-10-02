A Different Perspective, an Art Exhibition

Three San Diego artists share their unique views of our wonderful world. View over 75 paintings featuring wildlife, nature views, and abstract compositions all in the spacious gallery in the Poway Center for the Performing Arts. The exhibit can be viewed Tues-Fri from 10-2 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10-3 p.m.

"Meet the Artists" , on Saturday October 12th from 1-3 p.m. is an opportunity to see demonstrations and discuss artworks with Susan Binford, Carol Cottone-Kolthoff, and Barbara Taylor.