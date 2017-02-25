Dimensions of Black: Family ArtLab and Food Fest

MCASD and the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art (SDAAMFA) welcome you to celebrate contemporary African American art and culture at this special Family ArtLAB. Take part in a Look/Explore tour and let our Gallery Educators lead you and your family in lively conversation as you explore the exhibition Dimensions of Black. Following your gallery exploration, take part in a hands on art-making activity inspired by the work on view. This program is recommended for families with children ages five and older. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis and include Museum admission; capacity is limited to 60 participants. This program is free for MCASD and SDAAMFA Members and military families; $15 for general public. The family price includes two adults and up to three youths.