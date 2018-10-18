For one delicious day, local restaurants, bakeries and coffeehouses across San Diego pledge to participate in Susan G. Komen San Diego’s annual Dine Out for the Cure. This event unites local restaurants with Komen San Diego’s supporters during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The money raised helps women and men who are fighting breast cancer every day. We are determined to save lives through our work in laboratories, in neighborhoods, with lawmakers and globally to tend to the needs of people facing this disease.

Dine Out on Oct. 18th!

It’s simple. By eating at a participating restaurant, your meal will make an impact on the fight against breast cancer. Be sure to wear pink and let the restaurant know that you are dining out for the cure!

Restaurant Owners:

Komen San Diego will provide you with all the necessary publicity materials and an e-communication tool kit to make your restaurants’ event a success! In order to participate, simply fill out the agreement and email it to dineout@sdkomen.org.