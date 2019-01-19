Dining Out In Paris Before Restaurants

Culinary Historians of San Diego will present “Dining Out in Paris Before There Were Restaurants,” featuring Jim Chevallier, at 10:30 am January 19, in the Neil Morgan Auditorium of the San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. Chevallier will describe how as early as the 13th century, inns, taverns and cabarets sold food that was varied but expensive. Street vendors also sold food and sometimes catered private functions. But it took 300 years for one enterprising chap to respond to complaints about prices before opening his “restorer” in Paris.

Jim Chevallier began his food history career with a paper on the shift in breakfast in 18th Century France. As a bread historian, he has contributed to the Dictionnaire Universel du Pain, the Oxford Encyclopedia of Food and Drink in America and Modernist Bread; his work on the baguette and the croissant has been cited in both books and periodicals. He is also a contributor to “Savoring Gotham.” Aside from continuing research into Parisian food history, he is also studying French bread history and early medieval food.

The event is free and open to the public.

