Dinner in the Library 2018

The UC San Diego Library will celebrate 15 years of Dinner in the Library, its signature fundraising event for lovers of libraries and books, with San Diego-raised novelist and UC San Diego alumnus, Luis Alberto Urrea ‘77 on Friday, September 21.

The gala features Urrea, a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist, who’s been hailed by NPR as a “master storyteller with a rock and roll heart.” For decades, Urrea has written about the border and has knitted together stories in a way that makes them familiar and impactful for all of us.