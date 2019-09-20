Rarely seen art and illustrations by the late Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, will be on display at UC San Diego’s Geisel Library on Friday, September 20 as the focal point of the 16th annual Dinner in the Library gala. The highly-anticipated event will be held on the recently renovated top floor of the iconic Geisel Library.

In addition to the exhibition of new works, festivities will include a cocktail hour, gourmet dinner and engaging conversation with a local panel of distinguished art and literary experts. Members of the panel include Mary Beebe, director of UC San Diego’s Stuart Art Collection; Seth Lerer, distinguished professor of literature at UC San Diego and former dean of the Division of Arts and Humanities; and Rob Sidner, executive director and chief executive officer of the Mingei International Museum in Balboa Park.

https://calendar.ucsd.edu/event/dinner-in-the-library-to-unveil-newly-acquired-rarely-seen-artwork-by-theod/

Event Date and Time: Sep 20, 2019 at 6:00 pm

Place: Geisel Library, UC San Diego

Event Registration: Registration for this event is required by Sep 6, 2019. Visit the registration page for details:

https://library.ucsd.edu/about/support-the-library/dinner/index.html

Event Fee: $300

Contact: Jennifer Brown • jgbrown@ucsd.edu • 858-822-4554

Event Host: UC San Diego Library