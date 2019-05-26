San Diego residents no longer have to face the long drive or crowded weekend flights to get a taste of Sin City parties. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, Sycuan Casino Resort brings Vegas-style day clubs to San Diego with Dip, a monthly, adults-only summer party at Retreat Pool & Cabanas.

Dip Day Club will take the pool experience to a new level in partnership with Five Group (KAABOO, Hakkasan Las Vegas, STK), a local event management company behind some of the most notable experiential festivals and parties in the region. Featuring nationally recognized DJ talent, live performances, stunning bottle presentations, free-flowing champagne and bevvies, and a crowd full of SoCal festival-lovers, EDM fans and day-drinkers, Dip Day Club creates the newest and hottest upscale pool party just 30 minutes from downtown San Diego.

DIP DAY CLUB at Retreat Pool & Cabanas

Sycuan Casino Resort | 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon, CA 92019

12:00 – 6:00 p.m. | $20-45 | Ages 21+

Dip Day Club Kickoff Weekend Lineup

+ Saturday, May 25 | Sam Feldt and special guest EDX

+ Sunday, May 26 | DJ Snoopadelic