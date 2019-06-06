Disco Riot presents Ex Nihilo

"In the beginning desire - the first seed of the mind - arose in That Seer-poets searching in their heart with wisdom found the bond of existence in nonexistence." -Rig Veda 10:129

Ex Nihilo, Latin for “out of nothing” is DISCO RIOT’s first show: something coming from nothing. In this new work for the San Diego International Fringe Festival, we meditate on the creative spark that must underlie all beginnings in order to bring them to fruition, and the humbling awe of never truly knowing where it comes from. Choreography by Zaquia Mahler Salinas in collaboration with dancers Lauren Christie, Desiree Cuizon, and Jaime Nixon. Live, original sound by Jonny Tarr; accompanied by audio recordings of Alan Watts.

SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL FRINGE FESTIVAL

JUNE 6 — 16

Centro Cultural de la Raza

2004 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92104

June 6 – 6 PM

June 9 – 9 PM

June 11 – 7:30 PM

June 13 – 9 PM

June 16 – 2:30 PM

Tickets $10 | sdfringe.org