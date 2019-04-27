DISCO RIOT: Sip N' See Launch Party

Hale Production Studios 710 13th Street Suite 315, San Diego, California 92101

APRIL 27

SIP N’ SEE LAUNCH PARTY

Help celebrate the official launch of Disco Riot and our growing community of artists and collaborators. Featuring a Vinyl Set by DJ Pebo, Live Music from Jonny Tarr, Dance by Disco Riot, and Local Craft Beer. Proceeds support Disco Riot’s artists, programs, and mission to build a collaborative movement-based arts community.

6:00 – 9:00 PM

Hale Production Studios

710 13th Street, Suite 315, San Diego, CA 92101

$30 GENERAL ADMISSION

$50 ADMISSION FOR TWO

$15 STUDENTS WITH VALID ID

Discounted tickets are available for working artists. Please contact zaquia@discoriot.org.

http://discoriot.org/

Info

Hale Production Studios 710 13th Street Suite 315, San Diego, California 92101
Dance, Music
East Village
619-244-2324
