DISCO RIOT: Sip N' See Launch Party

APRIL 27

SIP N’ SEE LAUNCH PARTY

Help celebrate the official launch of Disco Riot and our growing community of artists and collaborators. Featuring a Vinyl Set by DJ Pebo, Live Music from Jonny Tarr, Dance by Disco Riot, and Local Craft Beer. Proceeds support Disco Riot’s artists, programs, and mission to build a collaborative movement-based arts community.

6:00 – 9:00 PM

Hale Production Studios

710 13th Street, Suite 315, San Diego, CA 92101

$30 GENERAL ADMISSION

$50 ADMISSION FOR TWO

$15 STUDENTS WITH VALID ID

Discounted tickets are available for working artists. Please contact zaquia@discoriot.org.

http://discoriot.org/