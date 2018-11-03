Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening

to Google Calendar - Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening - 2018-11-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening - 2018-11-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening - 2018-11-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening - 2018-11-03 10:00:00

Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening

The Fleet is partnering with the San Diego Public Library to bring the universe to you! This amazing exhibition delves into NASA’s search for habitable worlds beyond our solar system and how they may be like our own.

Discover Exoplanets was developed by the Space Science Institute’s National Center for Interactive Learning (NCIL) in partnership with NASA’s Universe of Learning. This project was made possible through support from NASA, under cooperative agreement number NNX16AC65A.

10 a.m.–6p.m.

Fleet Science Center

Admission rates apply ($19.95–$21.95)

Info
Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Balboa Park
to Google Calendar - Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening - 2018-11-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening - 2018-11-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening - 2018-11-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening - 2018-11-03 10:00:00