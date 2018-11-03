Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening
Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Discover Exoplanets: The Search for Alien Worlds Public Opening
The Fleet is partnering with the San Diego Public Library to bring the universe to you! This amazing exhibition delves into NASA’s search for habitable worlds beyond our solar system and how they may be like our own.
Discover Exoplanets was developed by the Space Science Institute’s National Center for Interactive Learning (NCIL) in partnership with NASA’s Universe of Learning. This project was made possible through support from NASA, under cooperative agreement number NNX16AC65A.
10 a.m.–6p.m.
Fleet Science Center
Admission rates apply ($19.95–$21.95)