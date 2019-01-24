Discover Your Inner Hero at Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream Skating into San Diego
Valley View Casino Center 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego, California 92110
Celebrate what’s possible as five daring Disney Princesses spark the courage inside us all in Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream, skating into San Diego from January 24th – 27th! Featuring Disney’s Moana for the first time in a live production, hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring the Disney magic to life and take audiences on an expedition across raging seas and snow-covered mountains in this action-packed extravaganza with the beloved characters from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella.
