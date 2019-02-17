Discovering the Prose Poem with Roger Aplon
The New Ink Spot NTC at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 204, San Diego, California 92106
In this two-day workshop, we’ll explore the potential of the Prose Poem form
as a meaningful addition to the writer’s toolbox.
Our first session will serve as an introduction: we’ll discuss examples of the
prose poem—some poems will be finished pieces & other will show how
some poets switched from lined verse to the prose poems format & possibly
why. Participants will have an opportunity to create some prose poems of
their own.
The following week at our second session, you’ll be asked to bring copies of
prose poems you have written. Please be prepared for a read and critique
segment wherein you’ll be asked to read your work, discuss how you chose
the form & why.
This two-part workshop is an excellent opportunity for writers of prose to
discover how their work can be transformed into a poetic form.