Discovering the Prose Poem with Roger Aplon

In this two-day workshop, we’ll explore the potential of the Prose Poem form

as a meaningful addition to the writer’s toolbox.

Our first session will serve as an introduction: we’ll discuss examples of the

prose poem—some poems will be finished pieces & other will show how

some poets switched from lined verse to the prose poems format & possibly

why. Participants will have an opportunity to create some prose poems of

their own.

The following week at our second session, you’ll be asked to bring copies of

prose poems you have written. Please be prepared for a read and critique

segment wherein you’ll be asked to read your work, discuss how you chose

the form & why.

This two-part workshop is an excellent opportunity for writers of prose to

discover how their work can be transformed into a poetic form.