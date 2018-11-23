2 shows!

Spreckels Theatre in San Diego

November 23rd @ 1:00 & 4:30 PM

"Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" Presented by Pull-Ups® is extending its high-energy interactive tour, taking the immersive live concert experience designed for kids and families into some of the biggest markets in the US, including a return engagement in San Diego. With most of the initial dates sold out and second shows being added in multiple markets, the 90-minute concert that brings the beloved characters from the #1 preschool television network’s hit series to life is adding 50 new shows starting in September.