Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. A sweeping score and powerful story make The Hunchback of Notre Dame an instant classic. Audiences will be swept away by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical and favorites, “The Bells of Notre Dame,” “Topsy Turvy,” “Out There,” and “God Help the Outcasts.”

Disney's Hunchback of Notre Dame presented by Jcompany Youth Theatre

Directed by Joey Landwehr

Prices: $17-$25

Box Office (858) 362-1348

Showtimes:

- Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 1pm

- Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 1pm

- Sunday, November 4 at 1PM

