Disney's Moana Jr.
San Diego Junior Theatre 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92120
March 1-17
Fridays 7pm to 9pm
Sat & Sun at 2pm to 4pm
San Diego Junior Theatre is thrilled to partner with Music Theatre International and Disney Theatrical Group on a special pilot production of Moana Jr. An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Suitable for all ages.
Special Performances Available:
Pajama Night - Friday, March 8, 7pm.
Sensory-Friendly Performance- Saturday, March 9, 2pm
Directed and Choreographed by Francine Maigue
Based on the Disney film Moana
Adapted by Susan Soon He Stanton