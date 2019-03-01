Disney's Moana Jr.

to Google Calendar - Disney's Moana Jr. - 2019-03-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Moana Jr. - 2019-03-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disney's Moana Jr. - 2019-03-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Disney's Moana Jr. - 2019-03-01 19:00:00

San Diego Junior Theatre 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92120

March 1-17

Fridays 7pm to 9pm

Sat & Sun at 2pm to 4pm

San Diego Junior Theatre is thrilled to partner with Music Theatre International and Disney Theatrical Group on a special pilot production of Moana Jr. An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Suitable for all ages.

Special Performances Available:

Pajama Night - Friday, March 8, 7pm.

Sensory-Friendly Performance- Saturday, March 9, 2pm

Directed and Choreographed by Francine Maigue

Based on the Disney film Moana

Adapted by Susan Soon He Stanton

Info

San Diego Junior Theatre 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92120 View Map
Balboa Park
619-239-8355
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Disney's Moana Jr. - 2019-03-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Disney's Moana Jr. - 2019-03-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Disney's Moana Jr. - 2019-03-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Disney's Moana Jr. - 2019-03-01 19:00:00