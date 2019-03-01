Disney's Moana Jr.

March 1-17

Fridays 7pm to 9pm

Sat & Sun at 2pm to 4pm

San Diego Junior Theatre is thrilled to partner with Music Theatre International and Disney Theatrical Group on a special pilot production of Moana Jr. An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Suitable for all ages.

Special Performances Available:

Pajama Night - Friday, March 8, 7pm.

Sensory-Friendly Performance- Saturday, March 9, 2pm

Directed and Choreographed by Francine Maigue

Based on the Disney film Moana

Adapted by Susan Soon He Stanton