Disney's Newsies Jr. presented by JCompany Youth Theatre

JCompany Youth Theatre is thrilled to partner with Disney Theatrical Licensing on a special pilot production of Disney’s Newsies Jr. Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged "newsies," who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. Based on the 1992 motion picture, with a score by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) and Jack Feldman and a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles, Kinky Boots). Including beloved songs from the film, “Seize the Day,” “King of New York” and “Santa Fe.”