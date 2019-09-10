Author and Psychiatrist Tom Patterson, Ph.D., Professor of Psychiatry UC San Diego School of Medicine, is the first US survivor of a life-threatening resistant bacterial infection through phage therapy initiated by his wife, Dr. Steffanie Strathdee, associate dean of Global Health Science at UCSD’s School of Medicine. Tom Patterson will tell his story and what led to the publishing of their recent book, The Perfect Predator, which will be on sale during the event.

Tuesday, September 10

Reception 5-6 PM, Lecture & Q&A 6-7pm.

Reservations Required 858.459.0831