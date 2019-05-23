Distinguished Speaker Series presents Seasons of a Woman’s Life

This evening provides insights into supporting a woman through the hormonal seasons of her life, Menarche, pre-menopause, pregnancy, birth and post-partum, peri-menopause, postmenopause and embracing the wise woman.The cyclic nature of the feminine-self guides the inspiration and expression of joy, play, passion, peace, all that is meaningful to us. The discussion will culminate in a ceremony honoring all women. Presented by Dr. Moira Fitzpatrick, PhD, ND.

Thu, May 23. 5:30 reception. Lecture and Q&A 6-7pm.

Free, open to all. Please RSVP.