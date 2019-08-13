Nathan Fletcher

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher kicks off the series on Tuesday August 13 with his vision for tackling issues such as improving transit accessibility and utilizing alternative means of transportation, climate change, affordable housing, improving services for the homeless population, and other issues.

Tuesday, August 13

Free, open to all. Please RSVP 858.459.0831

Reception 5-6 PM, Lecture & Q&A 6-7pm.

