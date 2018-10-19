Dive-In Movie Night at Cape Rey Carlsbad

to Google Calendar - Dive-In Movie Night at Cape Rey Carlsbad - 2018-10-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dive-In Movie Night at Cape Rey Carlsbad - 2018-10-19 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dive-In Movie Night at Cape Rey Carlsbad - 2018-10-19 17:30:00 iCalendar - Dive-In Movie Night at Cape Rey Carlsbad - 2018-10-19 17:30:00

Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011

Calling all locals! Neighborhood movie night at Cape Rey Carlsbad Friday, October 19, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join us at the resort pool for a night away from the house, a sunset swim and a poolside showing of HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA. It will be a spooooooktacular time.

Enjoy complimentary popcorn or order movie snacks from our poolside menu of starters and kid-friendly fare.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP to reserve your spot.

Info
Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011 View Map
Carlsbad
760-602-0800
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Dive-In Movie Night at Cape Rey Carlsbad - 2018-10-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dive-In Movie Night at Cape Rey Carlsbad - 2018-10-19 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dive-In Movie Night at Cape Rey Carlsbad - 2018-10-19 17:30:00 iCalendar - Dive-In Movie Night at Cape Rey Carlsbad - 2018-10-19 17:30:00