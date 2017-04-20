SAN DIEGO AMA PARTNERS WITH PRSA FOR 3RD ANNUAL EVENT

The San Diego/Imperial Counties Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, American Marketing Association San Diego and the International Association of Business Communicators present the Third Annual San Diego Diversity Mixer, “Breaking through the Barriers.”

This dynamic event brings diverse journalists, business leaders, and communications professionals from around San Diego together to celebrate the differences that make this place we call home “America’s Finest City.” Come meet new people, enjoy yummy appetizers and celebrate diversity.

For year three, we will have media representatives stationed throughout the event to answer questions and meet with attendees. Representative names to be announced.