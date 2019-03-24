The Divine Masculine Empowerment Workshop

Men, the world needs YOU!

Men who are committed to creating a world where women feel safe.

Men who are united in brotherhood rather than who clash as rivals.

Men who are expressed in the fullness of their sexuality, yet remain connected with their heart.

Men who know what they live for, what they stand for and if necessary, what they would would be willing to die for.

Men who listen; Men who love; Men who are committed to becoming the role models they wish they had.

Now more than ever the world needs YOU!

My name is JJ Brawley and I work with extraordinary Men; Men who are committed to examining all aspects of their being. The way they show up as Men, the connection to their sexuality and the way they show up for women.

Are you willing to do the work?

I promise you that if you are committed to doing the work, the results will be worth it.

I've created The Heart Centered Man Project for those Men who feel this calling.

Join your brothers for a unique workshop I've developed based on my many years as a transformational coach working in the fields of fitness, personal growth and studying human sexuality.

The journey will take you through your own masculine empowerment in which you begin to create a vision of the man you are committed to being that is so magnetic that you are naturally drawn towards becoming him.

You will examine your habits and routines and how you show up in the world and piece-by-piece, you will be guided into making changes that will result in a deep and lasting personal transformation that will last a lifetime.

Next, you will form a closer relationship with your own sexual energy; learn to connect with it as an "energy" and master your own erotic expression. Learn directly form other men who have achieved this mastery and KNOW that it is POSSIBLE for YOU!

Finally, you will examine your relationship to the feminine and women. First, by healing your own wounds to open you to deeper intimacy and then learning how to ignite her passion in a way that she will remember forever.

If this calls to you, if you are desiring to become the next higher version of yourself, I would like to invite you to a 2 hour workshop on Sunday March 24th @ 2:00pm

Limited to the first 10 Men who register in advance this workshop will be just $25.

Location: Given with ticket purchase. Will be held in North Park San Diego.

In Service

JJ Brawley N.C.P.T. C.H.t.

Masculine Empowerment Coach

<3 The Heart Centered Man <3