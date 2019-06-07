Division 23 Brewing 4th Year Anniversary Party

Come join us in celebrating our 4th year anniversary at San Diego's best kept secret spot brewery: Division 23! Literally around the corner from the gigantic Ballast Point facility in Miramar you'll find us (if you look hard enough and are up for the challenge). We hope to see you there!

Food Truck:

Food Affair (sdfoodaffair.com)

Special Release Beers:

Juicy Hazy DIPA

Tart Saison

Honey Blonde

Chocolate Mint Stout

Rum Barrel Aged Porter

Helles with Hops