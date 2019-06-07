Division 23 Brewing 4th Year Anniversary Party
Division 23 Brewery 7408 Trade St., San Diego, California 92121
Come join us in celebrating our 4th year anniversary at San Diego's best kept secret spot brewery: Division 23! Literally around the corner from the gigantic Ballast Point facility in Miramar you'll find us (if you look hard enough and are up for the challenge). We hope to see you there!
Food Truck:
Food Affair (sdfoodaffair.com)
Special Release Beers:
Juicy Hazy DIPA
Tart Saison
Honey Blonde
Chocolate Mint Stout
Rum Barrel Aged Porter
Helles with Hops
Info
Division 23 Brewery 7408 Trade St., San Diego, California 92121 View Map
La Jolla, Mira Mesa, Miramar