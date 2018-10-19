Division 23 Brewing Co. Halloween Party
Division 23 Brewery 7408 Trade St., San Diego, California 92121
Get in the spirit of Halloween early this month with Division 23 Brewing! On Friday October 19th cruise by for some special release beers: Haunted Hazy IPA with Citra and Mosiac hops, Märzen/Oktoberfest and of course our award winning Berliner Weisse with 13 haunted flavors to choose from. Great time to break in that Halloween outfit as there will be a prize for best costume. Follow the signs to find our hidden haunted brewery.
Division 23 Brewery 7408 Trade St., San Diego, California 92121
