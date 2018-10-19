Division 23 Brewing Co. Halloween Party

Get in the spirit of Halloween early this month with Division 23 Brewing! On Friday October 19th cruise by for some special release beers: Haunted Hazy IPA with Citra and Mosiac hops, Märzen/Oktoberfest and of course our award winning Berliner Weisse with 13 haunted flavors to choose from. Great time to break in that Halloween outfit as there will be a prize for best costume. Follow the signs to find our hidden haunted brewery.