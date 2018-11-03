Diwali Festival of Lights in San Diego

After a smashing night doing the Disco in June, Bollywood Dreams invites you to celebrate:

DIWALI - THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

TICKETS: http://bit.ly/Diwali2018_SD

ABOUT DIWALI NIGHT:

Diwali is India's biggest annual festival which celebrates the victory of good over evil, and light over darkness. Kava Lounge will be decorated with LED candles & there will be a variety of Indian sweets for the early birds to enjoy while supplies last.

Come dressed in vibrant, colorful costumes in the spirit of celebration. We encourage traditional attire (Indian or any other country welcome) but it's not a requirement by any means.

Whatever you wear, come prepared to dance all night long.

༺༻

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3

KAVA LOUNGE

2812 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA

༺༻

Featuring multi-talented & celebrated Bollywood Entertainer:

DJ PRASHANT

Alongside:

DJ HARSHAL

DJ G2

༺༻

SPECIALS:

-Indian Desserts while supplies last

-Dance Lesson at 10:30pm

-Henna by donation all night!

-Professional Photography

-Dance all night to the best of Bollywood, Bhangra & EDM with DJs PRASHANT, HARSHAL & G2!

༺༻

DETAILS:

- Doors open at 9 pm – 21+ w/ proper ID – Party till 2:00 am!

- $9/12 advance & $15 at the door

༺༻

JAI HO! DANCE PARTY:

At the core of Jai Ho! Dance Party, we celebrate the values of inclusivity and sharing positive vibes by bringing the best of Indian culture to the dance floor. Our innovative themes that set Jai Ho! apart are transforming the nightlife culture of the west coast. With festive elements like Holi Colors & Dandiya Sticks, we create a celebration of music and dance like none other. We invite you to be goofy, smile, make friends on the dance floor, and of course, to sing and dance ALL. NIGHT. LONG. Jai Ho! takes place monthly in San Diego, San Francisco, New Orleans, Portland & Seattle. Jai Ho! Dance Party is a branch & creation of the production house-team, Bollywood Dreams Entertainment.

༺༻

ABOUT DJ PRASHANT:

TEDx Talk: https://youtu.be/Ab-gco2qYyU

Dance Videos: http://YouTube.com/DanceWithPrashant

Music: http://YouTube.com/DreamPrashant

News: http://bit.ly/news_coverage

Instagram: http://instagram.com/DreamPrashant

Founder of Jai Ho! Dance Party & Dance United, Prashant is an ex-Intel engineer turned Choreographer & DJ based out of Portland, Oregon. His effervescent personality & charisma instantly strikes a chord with audiences of all ages & backgrounds. Prashant regularly performs across the United States moving masses with an open format DJ set to an irresistible blend of world's greatest dance music. The interactive dance lessons cleverly disguised in his performance compel everybody to rock the dance floor, transforming any dance party into a full-fledged Bollywood musical within minutes.

ABOUT DJ HARSAL:

San Diego’s very own DJ Harshal who has performed at multiple events throughout Southern California, Oregon and Washington since 2007. Recently shared the console with the legendary DJ Akbar Sami and DJ Nawed (Mumbai). His passion for music extends into him being a band member at Octave and a fabulous dancer.

ABOUT DJ G2:

Dallas and San DIego's popular Bollywood DJ returns to Jai Ho! for Diwali. He is a well-established entertainer with a variety of music experience from genres like TOP 40’s to RnB and Hip Hop, Latin and Middle Eastern, to Indian (Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati and Telegu). DJ G2 is armed with the right music for any event and has the valuable experience to back it up. DJ G2 has an extensive knowledge of both old and new Indian music (Hindi and Bhangra) and is an expert on Gujarati raas and garba. DJ G2 has entertained large crowds at yearly events such as Navaratri, Ganapati Utsav, & Holi Celebration. Click here for videos.

FAQs

Are there ID requirements or an age limit to enter the event?

Strictly 21+, please bring state issued ID or passport.

What are my transport/parking options getting to the event?

Plenty of street parking available.

Are tickets refundable?

Unfortunately. tickets for this event are nonrefundable.