DIY History: Oral History Workshop

Part of our ongoing “DIY History Series,” this program is geared toward budding oral historians. This introductory workshop will discuss the importance of oral history and help you get started conducting your own oral histories. Selecting the right recording equipment and the process of transcription will also be covered.

Taught by Jane Kenealy, this workshop is perfect for those interested in starting family, community, and academic oral history projects.

San Diego History Center 1649 El Prado , San Diego, California 92101 View Map
