Making kombucha at home is healthier & more affordable than buying it in a store. This workshop with Edible Alchemy will educate & demonstrate all we need to know about DIY kombucha. Tasting & class: $13. Scoby package includes 12oz. starter culture, tasting & class: $28. Complete starter kit package includes glass gallon jar, 12oz. starter culture, recipe & ingredients, tasting & class: $38. Advance purchase only.