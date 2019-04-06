DIY Kombucha

to Google Calendar - DIY Kombucha - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DIY Kombucha - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DIY Kombucha - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - DIY Kombucha - 2019-04-06 18:00:00

Sleep Bedder at Sommeil 2867 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104

Making kombucha at home is healthier & more affordable than buying it in a store. This workshop with Edible Alchemy will educate & demonstrate all we need to know about DIY kombucha. Tasting & class: $13. Scoby package includes 12oz. starter culture, tasting & class: $28. Complete starter kit package    includes glass gallon jar, 12oz. starter culture, recipe & ingredients, tasting & class: $38. Advance purchase only.

Info

Sleep Bedder at Sommeil 2867 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Workshops
North Park, San Diego
6192872337
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - DIY Kombucha - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DIY Kombucha - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DIY Kombucha - 2019-04-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - DIY Kombucha - 2019-04-06 18:00:00