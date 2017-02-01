DIY Kombucha Workshop

Making kombucha at home is extremely easy, and is way healthier & more affordable than getting it from stores. This information session with Edible Alchemy will educate & demonstrate all we need to know about DIY kombucha. 3 types of tickets available: Education Only - $10 includes tasting & class; Small Starter Kit - $25 includes 12oz starter culture takeaway + tasting & class; Complete Starter Kit - $35 includes 1 gallon jug, starter culture + tea & sugar takeaway, tasting, & class.

Sleep Bedder 2855 El Cajon Blvd., Ste. #4, San Diego, California 92104 View Map

