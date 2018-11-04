DIY Succu-Gourds at Searsucker

Just in time for your holiday tablescapes! On November 4th, join Rain to Roots and Searsucker Del Mar for a succulent arrangement Happy Hour, where we’ll be crafting succulent gourds for the Fall season.

Your ticket includes a demonstration and instruction, all plants and materials needed to make, take home and maintain your succu-gourd creation, plus liquid inspiration (two glasses of wine or beer) to get the creative juices flowing!