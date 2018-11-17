DIY Succu-Gourds Workshop

Bring a friend and join us at Belching Beaver for a Rain to Roots do-it-yourself succulent birdhouse gourd workshop where will be creating centerpieces using locally grown succulents and organic birdhouse gourds on November 17 at 1p. Each gourd has been curated, scrubbed, and drilled with an opening for you to fill with succulents and soil, creating a one-of-a-kind arrangement that will last for years to come!