DIY Succu-Wreath Making Workshop
Belching Beaver Brewery 980 Park Center Dr., Vista, California 92081
Bring a friend and ring in the holiday season with a Rain to Roots do-it-yourself succulent arrangement workshop at Belching Beaver on December 2nd from 1-3p where we will be using succulents to create a wall hanging wreath made out of grapevines. Tickets include all plants and materials needed to make and take your creation home, a live demonstration, instruction on how to keep your wreath looking fresh for months or even years to come, and your first pint on us from Belching Beaver's numerous tap list!
Belching Beaver Brewery 980 Park Center Dr., Vista, California 92081
