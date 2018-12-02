DIY Succu-Wreath Making Workshop

Bring a friend and ring in the holiday season with a Rain to Roots do-it-yourself succulent arrangement workshop at Belching Beaver on December 2nd from 1-3p where we will be using succulents to create a wall hanging wreath made out of grapevines. Tickets include all plants and materials needed to make and take your creation home, a live demonstration, instruction on how to keep your wreath looking fresh for months or even years to come, and your first pint on us from Belching Beaver's numerous tap list!