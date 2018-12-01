DIY Succu-Wreath Making Workshop

Bring a friend and ring in the Holiday season with a Rain to Roots do-it-yourself succulent wreath making workshop at 10 Barrel Brewing on Saturday December 1st from 12-2p where we will be using succulents to create a wall hanging wreath made out of grapevines! Tickets include all plants and materials needed to make and take your creation home, a live demonstration, instruction on how to keep your wreath looking fresh, and your first pint or glass of wine on us. Cheers!