DIY Succu-Wreath Making Workshop

to Google Calendar - DIY Succu-Wreath Making Workshop - 2018-12-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DIY Succu-Wreath Making Workshop - 2018-12-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DIY Succu-Wreath Making Workshop - 2018-12-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - DIY Succu-Wreath Making Workshop - 2018-12-01 12:00:00

10 Barrel Brewing Company 1501 1501 E St., San Diego, California 92101

Bring a friend and ring in the Holiday season with a Rain to Roots do-it-yourself succulent wreath making workshop at 10 Barrel Brewing on Saturday December 1st from 12-2p where we will be using succulents to create a wall hanging wreath made out of grapevines! Tickets include all plants and materials needed to make and take your creation home, a live demonstration, instruction on how to keep your wreath looking fresh, and your first pint or glass of wine on us. Cheers!

Info
10 Barrel Brewing Company 1501 1501 E St., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
San Diego
