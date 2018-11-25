DIY Succulent Gourd Workshop at Second Chance

Invite a friend come get crafty with us at Second Chance Beer Lounge in North Park for a Rain to Roots do-it-yourself succulent birdhouse gourd workshop! We will be creating centerpieces using locally grown succulents and organic birdhouse gourds on November 25th at 12p. Each gourd has been curated, scrubbed, and drilled with an opening for you to fill with succulents and soil, creating a one-of-a-kind arrangement that will last for years to come!