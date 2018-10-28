DIY Succulent Pumpkin Workshop

Bring a friend and enjoy an afternoon of crafting with an autumn Rain to Roots do-it-yourself succulent pumpkin centerpiece workshop at Belching Beaver! Your ticket includes a live demonstration, all plants and materials needed to make and take your creation home, instruction on how to keep it alive for months or even years to come, and a pint of your choice from Belching Beaver's many taps! Learn how to make your own succulent arrangements at home while sipping craft beer!