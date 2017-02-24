DLOD House Party (Nerd Nite)

DLOD House Party is a monthly social gathering and networking event featuring comedy, music, giveaways, food and drink, brought to you by Digital Lizards Of Doom and The Merrow

This month's event is "OG Disney" themed, (no Marvel or Star Wars, those will have their own night coming soon). Come dressed in your Disney best, whether it be just a shirt, accessory, or full blown costume! Prizes in store for the best dressed!

Line-up for the night:

Table Top Gaming

Video Gaming

DJ set by Dizzy Doom from Digital Lizards Of Doom

Live broadcast by Battlecast

21+ w/ valid I.D.

$10 advance / $15 at the door