DLOD House Party (Nerd Nite)
The Merrow 1271 University Ave., San Diego, California 92103
DLOD House Party is a monthly social gathering and networking event featuring comedy, music, giveaways, food and drink, brought to you by Digital Lizards Of Doom and The Merrow
This month's event is "OG Disney" themed, (no Marvel or Star Wars, those will have their own night coming soon). Come dressed in your Disney best, whether it be just a shirt, accessory, or full blown costume! Prizes in store for the best dressed!
Line-up for the night:
Table Top Gaming
Video Gaming
DJ set by Dizzy Doom from Digital Lizards Of Doom
Live broadcast by Battlecast
21+ w/ valid I.D.
$10 advance / $15 at the door
Info
The Merrow 1271 University Ave., San Diego, California 92103 View Map