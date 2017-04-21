DLOD House Party - Secret Agent Themed Gathering

to Google Calendar - DLOD House Party - Secret Agent Themed Gathering - 2017-04-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DLOD House Party - Secret Agent Themed Gathering - 2017-04-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DLOD House Party - Secret Agent Themed Gathering - 2017-04-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - DLOD House Party - Secret Agent Themed Gathering - 2017-04-21 20:00:00

The Merrow 1271 University Ave., San Diego, California 92103

DLOD House Party is a monthly social gathering and networking event featuring comedy, music, giveaways, food and drink brought to you by Digital Lizards Of Doom and The Merrow

This month's event is "Secret Agent" themed

Come dressed in your "Under Cover" best, whether it be just a shirt, accessory, or full blown costume! Prizes in store for the best dressed!

Info

The Merrow 1271 University Ave., San Diego, California 92103 View Map

Special Events
Hillcrest

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - DLOD House Party - Secret Agent Themed Gathering - 2017-04-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DLOD House Party - Secret Agent Themed Gathering - 2017-04-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DLOD House Party - Secret Agent Themed Gathering - 2017-04-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - DLOD House Party - Secret Agent Themed Gathering - 2017-04-21 20:00:00