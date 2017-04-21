DLOD House Party - Secret Agent Themed Gathering
The Merrow 1271 University Ave., San Diego, California 92103
DLOD House Party is a monthly social gathering and networking event featuring comedy, music, giveaways, food and drink brought to you by Digital Lizards Of Doom and The Merrow
This month's event is "Secret Agent" themed
Come dressed in your "Under Cover" best, whether it be just a shirt, accessory, or full blown costume! Prizes in store for the best dressed!
