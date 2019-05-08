Dodgeball for Grownups with The Yacht Club

North Park Recreation Center 4044 Idaho St., San Diego, California 92104

Re-discover your favorite childhood game, meet new people, get exercise (without even knowing it) and maybe even do a little good along the way. It’s a win-win-win-win.

Eagle Rock Yacht Club, an adult dodgeball league and oddly named non-profit is currently accepting sign-ups for the upcoming Spring season. Our 8-week season is just $50 and kicks off on May 8th in North Park. Friendliest game in town, our number one rule: Don't be a dick. Sign up today!

North Park Recreation Center 4044 Idaho St., San Diego, California 92104
Normal Heights, North Park, San Diego
