Dog Walk For A Cause-African Painted Dog Conservation
Lake Poway 14644 Lake Poway Road, Poway, California 92064
Global Conservation Force is a locally based non for profit that is dedicated to saving wildlife from extinction through education, anti-poaching and conservation efforts.
Come join us with your pup or walk a dog from frosted faces and get some swag!
100% of the proceeds go to GCF's conservation efforts for Southern Africa's most endangered predator.
