Dog Walk For A Cause-African Painted Dog Conservation

Lake Poway 14644 Lake Poway Road, Poway, California 92064

Global Conservation Force is a locally based non for profit that is dedicated to saving wildlife from extinction through education, anti-poaching and conservation efforts.

Come join us with your pup or walk a dog from frosted faces and get some swag!

100% of the proceeds go to GCF's conservation efforts for Southern Africa's most endangered predator.

Info
Lake Poway 14644 Lake Poway Road, Poway, California 92064
Outdoors, Special Events
Poway
8587226198
