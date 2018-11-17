Doggone Art Show 2018

Juried show including San Diego county artists judged by Ken Goldman, internationally recognized artist. Fun for the whole family.

Artworks are for sale, a portion of sales benefit Woodward Animal Center. Two artworks by June Rubin, artist, will be on exhibit:

Frankie, acrylic, a regal french bulldog, with a face only a mother could love and Dog with Sunflowers, collage, a delightful & colorful whimsical paper collage of a blonde cutie

November 6 - November 26, 2018, Reception & awards: November 17, 2018 3 - 5 pm