Doggone Art Show 2018
Gallery 21, Spanish Village, Balboa Park 1770 Village Pl, San Diego, California 92101
Juried show including San Diego county artists judged by Ken Goldman, internationally recognized artist. Fun for the whole family.
Artworks are for sale, a portion of sales benefit Woodward Animal Center. Two artworks by June Rubin, artist, will be on exhibit:
Frankie, acrylic, a regal french bulldog, with a face only a mother could love and Dog with Sunflowers, collage, a delightful & colorful whimsical paper collage of a blonde cutie
November 6 - November 26, 2018, Reception & awards: November 17, 2018 3 - 5 pm