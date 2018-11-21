Nominated for eight Tony Awards in 2017, this sharp-witted sequel to Ibsen’s masterpiece begins with a knock at the door. 15 years ago Nora walked out that same door, leaving behind her husband and children to pursue a life as a fiercely independent woman. Now Nora writes scandalous novels that encourage women to break free from the bonds of marriage and find their own destiny. When a powerful judge blackmails Nora she comes home to ask for help from the family she abandoned. What happens when the mother and wife that walked out the door has to confront the family she left behind? A Doll’s House, Part 2 is a blistering and very funny meditation on marriage and the high cost of personal fulfillment.